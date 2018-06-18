Deadline approaching for art contest

FAIRBORN — The B-W Greenway Community Land Trust, in partnership with the Fairborn Art Association, recently announced the Landscapes2018 juried art exhibition to heighten public awareness of the importance of preserving local greenspaces through art.

A different location is chosen annually as the focus of the art in Fairborn and/or in Medway or Clark County. The 2018 location is the Oakes Quarry Park, a City of Fairborn Park located near the intersection of Interstate 675 on State Route 235.

The juried competition is open to all artists 16 years and older, living within 200 miles of Fairborn. Work may be oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, print, drawing, mixed media, photography or 3D hanging art less than 10 pounds. Size may not exceed 30 by 40 inches. A non-refundable entry fee of $20 for a total of three works of art must accompany the entry form. All entries will be received at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery, 221 North Central Ave. in the rear of the building 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

The judge for Landscapes2018 is Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of the Dayton Visual Arts Center. Most recently, she served as the first executive director of FilmDayton, where she promoted Dayton and its film makers.

The award ceremony with cash prizes will be held at the opening reception 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 15 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery.

For additional information, contact Bob Coates at bobctwin@woh.rr.com or visit www.bwgreenway.org.