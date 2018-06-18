GCP&T visit Fairborn Primary School

FAIRBORN — Members of the Greene County Parks & Trails’ maintenance team recently visited Fairborn Primary School first-graders to demonstrate some of the tools of their trade.

GCP&T Operations Manager Rick Inman and GCP&T Maintenance Supervisor Dave Dudgeon shared safety messages with the children and allowed them to try out some of the equipment needed to maintain the agency’s nearly 3,000 acres of parkland and 62 miles of paved trails.

For more information on having any GCP&T staff professional present a program to a school, organization or club, contact the agency at 937-562-6440 or info@gcparkstrails.com.