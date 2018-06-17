Keep your eye on the pie

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Cedarville resident Fran DeWine and friends made more than 200 pies in preparation for the annual DeWine Family Ice Cream Social. Pictured, Cecilia Comerford and DeWine prepare bottom crusts.

Betheen Struewing places a top crust on a pie and crimps the edges.

Iola Creamer continues her apple-peeling tradition.

These cherry pies just need the top crust.