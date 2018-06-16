Remember when …

Submitted photo

In honor of the Xenia Daily Gazette’s 150-year anniversary we will be sharing historical photos courtesy of the Greene County Historical Society weekly, first just the photo and later the reveal. This is a photo of the site of the original Xenia High School (1882-1923), with the “new one” in the background. The fountain was in front of the high school, facing Market Street. The YMCA is there now.

