Sherman to succeed McDonald as commander

WRIGHT- PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Col. Thomas P. Sherman will take command of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base during a change of command ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 19 in the Modern Flight Gallery of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

He will succeed Col. Bradley W. McDonald, who is retiring after a highly decorated 24-year career. McDonald has served as the 88th Air Base Wing commander since June 21, 2016.

Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, commander, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will be presiding over the ceremony.

Sherman will command one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. The wing provides support and services to one of the largest, most diverse, and most organizationally complex bases in the Air Force, including a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, a major command headquarters, an airlift wing, and the world’s largest military air museum. The base is home to more than 27,000 employees and is the largest single site employer in the state of Ohio.

Sherman previously served as the commander of Detachment 1 of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.