Three rescued from Mad River

FAIRBORN — Three individuals were rescued June 14 from Mad River.

Several law enforcement agencies were at the scene, according to our news partners at WDTN. Fairborn Fire Chief Mike Riley said three people were on inner tubes traveling down the Mad River when they lost control. No one was injured.

With more hot summer days on the way, Riley said it is important for people to be prepared.

“Have a life jacket and the appropriate gear,” he said. “Have the appropriate vessel and use common sense. If the river is running fast, it’s probably not a good idea to get in it especially if you aren’t able to get yourself out without a safe manner.”

Riley said it was unclear how the three people ended up in the water. He said it was also unclear if they had life jackets on.

A few miles south of the rescue, Dayton resident Rebecca Carreiro was boating on Eastwood Lake. A lifelong boater, she’s always prepared when she gets in the water. Even so, she know sometimes things don’t go as planned. Her brother ended up in the water Thursday afternoon.

“If you tip over, you tip over,” Carreiro said. “He tipped over, we got him to shore and it was fun.”

She also emphasized the use of a life jacket.

“If you look around, most people don’t have them but if you ever had to swim to shore, you’ll wish you had one,” Carreiro said.

Story courtesy of our news partners at WDTN.

