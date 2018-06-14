Local named K of C Lady of the Year

COVINGTON, KY – Members and guests of Fairborn Council 3724, Knights of Columbus (K of C), recently attended the 119th annual convention Ohio State Council, K of C held at the Marriott Cincinnati RiverCenter and the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, Kentucky.

Fairborn K of C attendees were Delegates Grand Knight Eugene Erbacher and Past Grand Knight (PGK) Herman Karhoff, Alternate Delegate PGK John A. Wolfe, District Deputy Jack and Carolyn Huey, Reservation Chairman PGK Frank and Janet Carchedi, PGK William and Linda Stoddard, PGK M. Russell and Annie Milliron, Vince and Betty Ferry, PGK William and Barbara Gazzerro, Adele Erbacher, Aurea Stamatakis and Tom, Linda, Lexis and Lyssa Engle.

During the State Deputy’s Banquet Awards Ceremonies, Linda Ann Engle of Fairborn was named the Ohio State Council K of C 2018 Lady of the Year Honoree.

Engle was recognized for her service as a U. S. Air Force nurse at the David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base in California. Following active duty, she entered the USAF Reserves, completed flight school and earned her flight nurse wings. She served for 11 years. She was also recognized for her services at Mary Help of Christians Parish in Fairborn and St. Helen Parish in Riverside and many community service organizations.

Engle is the wife of Tom Engle and the mother of seven children, Logan, Lacey, Lexis, Lindsey, Lyssa, Landon and Lyndon Engle.

Engle was named in 2003 the Positive Parenting Outstanding Mother of the Year for the Miami Valley Region. In 2003, the Tom and Linda Engle family was named the Family of the Year for Fairborn Council 3724, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and the Ohio State Council K of C and then named the Supreme Council K of C 2003 International Family of the Year Second Runner-Up.

Linda Engle has been employed for 33 years as an ICU Nurse at the Dayton Veterans Administration Medical Center. She has recognized for her outstanding performance over the years and has been the recipient of many awards.