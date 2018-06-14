Blue Angels to visit NMUSAF

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Visitors to the National Museum of the United States Air Force can meet select members of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, as they sign autographs from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, June 22.

Museum doors will open to the public at 8 a.m.

The Blue Angels showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since its inception in 1946 they have performed for nearly 500 million fans. Additional Blue Angels information and photographs are available at www.blueangels.navy.mil.

The Blue Angels will be among the featured performers at this year’s Vectren Dayton Air Show on June 23-24. More information about the air show is available at www.daytonairshow.com.

For those who want to take an easy route to the Air Show, RTA shuttle buses will run to and from the museum, dropping off riders at the Air Show main gate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23-24. Shuttles depart from both locations approximately every 10 minutes. The cost for a round trip ticket is $3, and children age 5 and under ride free. Only cash will be accepted but an ATM is available inside the museum, if needed. For more information about the RTA shuttle service, please call 937-425-8300.

The Air Force Museum Foundation is currently selling discounted tickets to the Air Show in the Museum Store. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors also can stop by the museum’s booth at the Air Show on Saturday, June 23 to learn more about the museum.