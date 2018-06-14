Athletico opens at WSU

FAIRBORN —Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location on the campus of Wright State University and seeks to provide quality care to the Fairborn community as well as the university’s students, faculty and staff.

It is located at 725 University Blvd.

“I am excited to get involved in the community, meet the people and help them manage their aches, pain and injuries so they can continue doing the things they love,” said Tim Holder, PT, MPT and clinic manager of Athletico. “Being able to make a meaningful change in a patient’s symptoms on the first visit and seeing the hope it gives them or walking along a person who had a surgery for three months and witness their excitement when they finally perform that activity they love, that is what it’s all about for me.”

Services available at Athletico at Wright State include: physical therapy; complimentary injury screenings; workers’ compensation; manual therapy; ACL 3P Program and dry needling.

Additionally, Athletico at Wright State accepts all major insurance plans so individuals don’t need to worry about your visits not being covered; offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings; schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient’s request; provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs; and practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

To learn more, or to schedule a complimentary injury screening, visit www.athletico.com/WrightState. For more information call 937-684-8481 or visit www.athletico.com/WrightState.