Area students graduate from OCA

XENIA — Seven Greene County residents were among the graduates of the Ohio Connections Academy.

Benjamin Bond and Cole Smith of Bellbrook, Megan Ritchie and Paige King of Xenia, Noah Kelly Evans of Spring Valley, and Olivia McMillan of Yellow Springs received their high school diplomas from the online charter school headquartered in Columbus.

The Class of 2018 is the 10th graduating class for the tuition-free virtual education for students in grades K–12. Of this year’s OCA graduates, more than half indicated they plan to attend a two or four-year college/university including The Ohio State University, University of Akron, University of Cincinnati, Cuyahoga Community College, Hocking College, Miami University, Sinclair Community College, Ohio University and Youngstown State University. Twenty of the graduates were members of the National Honor Society, while more than 100 graduated with honors (3.5 GPA or better). Overall the Class of 2018 has received more than $1.7 million in college scholarships and awards.

OCA delivers personalized education for students that combines Ohio-certified teachers , a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences — online and in person — to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education.

The school’s commencement was held in Battelle Hall at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. More than 200 of the class of 300-plus attended.

“While our school offers a non-traditional approach to education, we take a great deal of pride in offering our graduates a traditional commencement ceremony so they may celebrate with their families, friends and teachers,” OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna said. “Every year the faculty and staff at Ohio Connections Academy like to celebrate the hard work, determination and focus that each of these students demonstrated to reach this academic milestone. We appreciate the opportunity that we had to work with all of them individually and we are confident that each student is ready to tackle whatever challenges lie ahead.”