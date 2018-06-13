Posted on by

Caesar Ford Park opens for festival

Barb Slone | Greene County News Caesar Ford Park, the former home to Blue Jacket amphitheater, opened June 9 to kick off summer and celebrate the park, which will permanently open after safety improvements and renovations are complete within one year. Families shopped at local vendors, slid down a bouncy house slide and listened to the Rock Island Plow Company followed by The Cleverlys.

Caesar Ford Park, the former home to Blue Jacket amphitheater, opened June 9 to kick off summer and celebrate the park, which will permanently open after safety improvements and renovations are complete within one year. Families shopped at local vendors, slid down a bouncy house slide and listened to the Rock Island Plow Company followed by The Cleverlys.

Caesar Ford Park, the former home to Blue Jacket amphitheater, opened June 9 to kick off summer and celebrate the park, which will permanently open after safety improvements and renovations are complete within one year. Families shopped at local vendors, slid down a bouncy house slide and listened to the Rock Island Plow Company followed by The Cleverlys.

Caesar Ford Park, the former home to Blue Jacket amphitheater, opened June 9 to kick off summer and celebrate the park, which will permanently open after safety improvements and renovations are complete within one year. Families shopped at local vendors, slid down a bouncy house slide and listened to the Rock Island Plow Company followed by The Cleverlys.

Caesar Ford Park, the former home to Blue Jacket amphitheater, opened June 9 to kick off summer and celebrate the park, which will permanently open after safety improvements and renovations are complete within one year. Families shopped at local vendors, slid down a bouncy house slide and listened to the Rock Island Plow Company followed by The Cleverlys.

