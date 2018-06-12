Registration open for annual 9/11 stair climb

YELLOW SPRINGS — Registration is now open for the Yellow Springs 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Antioch College.

The event is to be held 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in Antioch College’s historic Antioch Hall. This is the fifth year for the stair climb and registration is open to individuals and teams. The event benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, a 501(C)3 charitable organization and is presented this year by Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center.

Last year’s event drew 152 climbers and raised more than $24,000 to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Over the past four years, the climb as raised more than $77,000.

The stair climb is not a timed race event, but a way for firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers and community members to honor and remember the first responders who selflessly gave their lives so that others may live. Each participant pays tribute to an individual firefighter or police officer killed on 9/11 by carrying a card with their picture and name. Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories at Antioch Hall.

Registration is $35 and includes lunch, snacks and a T-shirt. To register for the stair climb, visit www.ysclimb.org. The fee increases to $40 at the end of August. For more information, contact Miami Township Fire Rescue Chief Colin Altman at 937-767-7842.