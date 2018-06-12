Parks roll out Mobile Rec Van

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Parks and Recreation Department has introduced the Mobile Rec Van. It is filled with supplies for local children to enjoy varying sporting activities such as kickball, dodgeball, mini golf, cornhole, volleyball, soccer, frisbees and more. While Fairborn’s summer day camps have officially filled, the Mobile Rec Van will be available throughout the season.

The van will park from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. Mondays at Osborn Park, 51 Erie St.; from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays at Tecumseh Park, 18 W. Routzong Drive; and 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at Wright Park, 470 W. Funderburg Road. It will also appear at Fairborn’s Fourth of July festivities as well as the Sweet Corn Festival.

The van will be exclusively available to participants of Fairborn’s Sports Camp, slated for 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 9.