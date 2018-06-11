Flag Day ceremony set for Thursday

XENIA — The public is invited to bring their old and worn-out flags to a flag retirement ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road.

“We are doing this because it is a proper way under flag etiquette to dispose of old flags. We just wanted to make sure people in Greene County have the opportunity to do this,” Sheriff Gene Fischer said.

Fischer said this is the third year the ceremony on Flag Day has been hosted. During the first ceremony, 100 flags were respectfully burned compared to last year’s 1,300.

Community members are encouraged to get to the event 15 minutes early if they plan to bring flags. They can also drop old flags off prior to the event at the Sheriff’s Office, 120 East Main Street, or at Moorman’s Towing and Body Shop, 395 South Miami Ave.

“We hope to, with the assistance of local Boy Scouts, have the flags on display prior to the start of the event,” Fischer said.

Fischer also said Maine’s Towing and Recovery Services in Springfield is supporting the project.

“It’s been well-received and very moving for people that were there,” he said.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

