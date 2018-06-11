County law enforcement officials graduate PSLA

XENIA — Four Greene County law enforcement officials were among the graduates of the sixth Public Safety Leadership Academy June 8.

Sgt. Scott Beegle of the Xenia Police Division, Sgts. Sean Magoteaux and Beth Prall of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Sgt. William Titley of the Fairborn Police Department were part of the class of 40 who spent 11 weeks of accredited, college-level training through a partnership with The Ohio State University — John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

Graduates received 10 semester hours of academic credit, along with a certificate in senior leadership through The Ohio State University — John Glenn College of Public Affairs. The specialized curriculum completed by the graduates is part of a carefully managed course with content in the areas of leadership and ethics; interpersonal and organizational communication; public management; organizational culture and ethics; human resources management; budgeting; and organizational behavior in law enforcement.

Graduates also attended enrichment discussions, which were executive-level development seminars presented by distinguished speakers. Topics for the discussions included overcoming the unique mental stressors of possible violence and best practices for law enforcement managers who deal with employees struggling with addiction issues. Graduates met with executive law enforcement officials on building positive relations with law enforcement in Ohio and dealing with future challenges in the field.

Graduates also spent a week in Washington, D.C. attending the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum law enforcement course and visiting other important sites which helped shape the nation’s leaders.

As part of a community outreach effort, graduates spent time volunteering at the Huckleberry House, mentoring and cooking meals for the resident youth; cleaning several rooms in the house; and improving the exterior of the house by painting, trimming bushes, pulling weeds, and planting flowers. The group also donated $1,200 to the Huckleberry House to be used to purchase personal items for the youth residents.

The training was hosted at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Training Academy and was offered at no cost to agencies through casino tax revenue distributed to the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services. The revenue was distributed for the purpose of supporting law enforcement training efforts.