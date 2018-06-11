OSU Extension Greene County Welcomes Summer Intern

XENIA — OSU Extension Greene County was selected to have one of 12 paid intern for the summer from June 4 to Aug. 10.

Juliana Erwin was a 11-year member of 4-H in Clark County. Erwin showed hogs and a dairy feeder in FFA. She is attending The Ohio State University studying community leadership extension education. She will be a senior for the 2018-2019 school year and will graduate in August 2019. Erwin lives in Springfield.

This summer she will be working with all of the staff at the OSU Extension Office. Some tasks include planning, helping or teaching community classes, day camps, field days or fairs. In addition, she will be attending meetings with community leaders and volunteers. Erwin will also develop materials and brochures specific to the county needs. She will also work with youth through a variety of 4-H activities including the Greene County Fair, Cloverbud Camp, Overnight Camp, and judging day.

”We are so excited to have her for the summer and all of the experience she will bring to Greene County,” said OSU Extension Greene County Director & Educator Rebecca Supinger. “Our programs will benefit from having her in our county.”

For more information on OSU Extension Greene County visit www.greene.osu.edu.