Township finalizing fire agreement

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Board of Trustees are finalizing an agreement with AM Management Inc. to extend a contract for fire protection and emergency medical services for several university student-housing complexes for four more years.

The township trustees unanimously approved the contract agreement during the June 6 township meeting which will now be sent to AM Management officers to sign. AM Management Inc., located at 2000 Zink Road, manages several Wright State University student-housing communities, including The Woods student residence halls, The Village community housing, College Park Apartments, The Honors Resident Hall and University Park Apartments.

Township Trustee Steve Ross said the terms of the agreement include a charge of $1,325 for each call that exceed a five-call limit per month.

According to Township Trustee John Martin, the fee is based on AM Management’s fire levy property taxes. When monthly calls are less than five, the balance will be carried forward and applied to future months in which fire and EMS calls exceed five.

The new contract agreement also contains a provision that allows 28 credits, accumulated as of May 31, to be carried over to the new contract. Ross noted that the original contract, approved and signed in May 2014, has had the desired effect in controlling the number of fire and EMS calls to the student-housing communities.

The new contract agreement will expire May 31, 2022.

In other business, township trustees are following suit of other Ohio townships and municipalities and are creating the township’s first official logo. Ross said the new logo would serve as a recognizable identifier throughout the community and Greene County.

Ross said the township logo would be frequently used throughout the community, such as a sponsor decal on the “Turning Up the Heat on Cancer” pink medic.

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20 at the township office, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

