Habitat breaking ground on new home

FAIRBORN — Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will work shoulder-to-shoulder with the City of Fairborn and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton to build two new homes for deserving families in Fairborn.

The City of Fairborn has been a partner with Dayton Habitat, a partnership that Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller plans to continue for years to come. Last year, Dayton Habitat dedicated two homes in Fairborn and is on track to dedicate three new homes this year. Dayton Habitat provides local families with the opportunity to have an affordable mortgage. Families in the program volunteer and attend several educational classes to teach them how to be successful homeowners and good neighbors.

In 2017, Habitat homeowners provided $227,627.38 in property tax revenue in Greene and Montgomery Counties. The increase in revenue and work toward improving communities makes Dayton Habitat a natural partner organization for the Greater Dayton Area.

“’Service Before Self’ is one of our Air Force Core Values and something that we share with the entire Miami Valley community,” said Marie Vanover, director, Installation Public Affairs. “We’re proud to be part of community efforts that help others.”

The two new homes will be built for single mother of one, Audrey Hardy as well as the Ngogas, a family of six who immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in hopes of providing their children with a better life.

“We are thrilled to have support from Wright-Patt Airmen and the City of Fairborn,” said Dayton Habitat Executive Director Norm Miozzi. “We have been building and renovating homes for 35 years. Supporters like WPAFB and Fairborn are essential to our work of providing strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter to families like Audrey and the Ngogas.”

Contact Habitat at development@daytonhabitat.org for more information.