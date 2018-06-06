Family Day to highlight science of sports

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — “Play ball!” is a phrase most often heard on a baseball field but from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 16, visitors to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have the chance to learn about the science behind baseball and other sports with free interactive programs during Family Day.

Designed for children and adults of all ages, Family Day offers several hands-on opportunities for all to enjoy. Demonstration stations are located in the museum’s second building and the STEM Learning Nodes in the fourth building and teach fun and simple aerospace principles.

For example, this month learn how a baseball curves, how a skater spins so fast, how to bend a soccer ball, and see the Magnus Effect in action as you “throw” a curve ball.

At 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., there will be a special presentation and demo on the art of flying drones. This will be located in the STEM Learning Node in the Global Reach Gallery.

In addition, several area student robotic teams will be on hand to demonstrate their robots and what they do for robotics competitions. These teams will be located in the center of the museum’s second building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include a special 15-minute “Presidential Aircraft Briefings” providing background information on the museum’s collection of Presidential Aircraft, including four Presidential Aircraft that visitors can walk through. These briefings will take place in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery at 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“Storytime” begins at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to listen to stories and create their own craft project.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. For additional information visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.