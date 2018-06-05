Red Cross opens new office at Wright Patt

FAIRBORN — Airmen and their families now have greater access to Red Cross services thanks to a new office location at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center.

The new office, located in the basement, room BK K2 of the Medical Center, is now more visible and accessible to those in need of Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) assistance offered by the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross, through the Hero Care Network, offers a wide range of services to members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families. Some of the services provided are: emergency communications, emergency financial assistance, casualty travel assistance, and counseling. Each year, the Wright Patt office provides over 11,000 volunteer hours to support the clinics, staff the welcome desk, assist servicemembers, veterans and their families with appointments, and other services.

“Providing help to members of our military is at the very foundation of the American Red Cross,” said Dayton Area Chapter Executive Cory Paul. “From the days of Clara Barton on the battlefields of the Civil War, to today, the Red Cross is proud to provide services for those who serve us.” Paul continued, “It’s our hope that this new office location at Wright Patt will enable us to reach more military members and veterans than we have in the past.”

The office is staffed by Loretta Johanson, a 61-year Red Cross volunteer who provides her expertise of Red Cross services, as well as a kind and gentle support, to the servicemen and women who visit the office.