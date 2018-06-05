Family Fitness Challenge set for June 9

FAIRBORN — Greene County Public Health is hosting the 15th Annual Greene County Family Fitness Challenge 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Central Park, 222 South Central Ave.

The event is free and open to the public. Families and groups are encouraged to attend. The park is located beside the Fairborn YMCA and the splash pad will be accessible for those wishing to cool off.

The Family Fitness Challenge is designed to motivate youth and families to adopt healthier lifestyles, specifically in the areas of fitness and nutrition. Participants can visit fitness stations including a fun bounce house and interactive health information booths, complete a fitness passport, and receive a free prize while supplies last. Healthy snacks will be available and participants should bring a towel if they would like to play at the splash pad.

To find out more about the challenge, interested persons can check out the event page on Facebook. For questions or more information, contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info.