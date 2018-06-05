Summer has arrived

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The local Sprayground has opened for the season. It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. now through Labor Day weekend and is located at Fairborn’s Central Park, 300 S. Central Ave.

