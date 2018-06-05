WIC offering free infant feeding classes

XENIA — The WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program at Greene County Public Health is offering free infant feeding classes designed for pregnant women this summer.

These classes are open to all pregnant women, not just WIC participants. The class will provide women with valuable information to help them make the best feeding choice for the health of their baby.

Offered monthly at both the Xenia (360 Wilson Drive) and Fairborn (600 Pierce Drive) WIC offices, the sessions will cover how to feed a baby, getting started with breastfeeding, how to know if the baby is getting enough to eat, how to make infant formula, how to offer a bottle, and more.

Morning and late afternoon/evening classes are available, and interested persons only need to register for one class, not a series. The classes are open to pregnant women and their support people.

The next classes available are: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 14, Fairborn; 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, Xenia; 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12, Fairborn; 5:15 p.m. Thursday, July 12, Xenia; 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, Xenia.

Registration for all classes is required. Interested persons can call the WIC office at 937-374-5642 to register or to find out more.