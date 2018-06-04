Family fun hosted in Fairborn

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn hosted its annual Community Movie Night June 1, inviting families to the Fairborn’s Central Park and the YMCA for extended hours on the spray ground, games, musical entertainment, popcorn and a free showing of “Peter Rabbit.”

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn hosted its annual Community Movie Night June 1, inviting families to the Fairborn’s Central Park and the YMCA for extended hours on the spray ground, games, musical entertainment, popcorn and a free showing of “Peter Rabbit.”

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn hosted its annual Community Movie Night June 1, inviting families to the Fairborn’s Central Park and the YMCA for extended hours on the spray ground, games, musical entertainment, popcorn and a free showing of “Peter Rabbit.”

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn hosted its annual Community Movie Night June 1, inviting families to the Fairborn’s Central Park and the YMCA for extended hours on the spray ground, games, musical entertainment, popcorn and a free showing of “Peter Rabbit.”