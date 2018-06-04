Caesar Ford Summer Fest set for June 9

XENIA — Residents are invited to celebrate the reopening of Caesar Ford Park with Greene County Parks & Trails’ 2018 Caesar Ford Summer Fest 12-9 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at the park, 520 Stringtown Road.

The day of free family entertainment will offer a variety of food trucks, vendor products, bounce houses and a car show.

GCP&T Director Jon Dobney said the event will begin the process of re-opening Caesar Ford Park to the public.

“We will be re-opening the park within one year,” he said. “We will be removing all safety hazards as well as adding primitive camping, multi-use trails, renovating the amphitheater area and more. We’re currently working with the Greene County Horseman’s Council to build horse trails throughout the park.”

Food trucks include El-Meson, G’s BBQ-Ribs, Larry Staub Food, Long Concessions and Shantz Express with wings and burgers.

Exhibitors at the event will include Bath Creations, Bath Fitters, Caesars Ford Theatre, Inc., Champion K-9 Dog Training, Davis Portraits/Caricatures, DHR Guitar Experience, Dohner Maple Products, GCP&T Mobile Unit, GCP&T Mobile Nature Center, Greene County Care and Control, Greene County Public Health, Greene County Veterans Affairs, L&L Designs, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, Loretta Schaffer Dog Coats, LuLaRoe-Danielle Resseguie, National Youth Advocate Program, Inc., New Jasper Township Fire; Pet People, Simple Scents Candle Co., Spurs for a Cure, Turning Up the Heat on Cancer pink medic squad and TangCat Creations.

A car show will be held 12-4 p.m. for cars, trucks and motorcycles built before 1990. Awards — including 25 trophies — will be presented 4 p.m. Pre-registration is requested with on-site registration beginning 10 a.m. The first 100 cars registered will receive a dash plaque. Door prizes will be awarded.

Evening entertainment will begin 6 p.m. with a bluegrass show featuring The Cleverlys and opening act special guest Rock Island Plow Company.

The Cleverlys’ comic sensibilities have been compared to a hybrid of Homer & Jethro and “The Office.” The band includes accomplished musicians influenced by Bill Monroe, Tony Rice, Public Enemy, and Mott the Hoople.

Rock Island Plow Company was formed in 2004 and has played throughout Ohio, Indian, Michigan, West Virginia and Kentucky. Featuring hard-driving bluegrass with powerful lead and high tenor vocals, the band offers solid harmonies with light-hearted family humor.

Participants are asked to bring stadium pads or blankets for seating in the concrete amphitheater.

The evening ends 9 p.m. with a fireworks show by Rozzi.

For more information, contact GCP&T at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.