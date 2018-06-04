Legacy Christian Academy Class of 2018

Graduates preparing for the ceremony.

Graduates preparing for the ceremony.

Graduates sharing memories, final thoughts and prayer before the ceremony.

Graduates sharing memories, final thoughts and prayer before the ceremony.

Graduates sharing memories, final thoughts and prayer before the ceremony.

Graduates striking a “rabbit pose.”

Graduates preparing for the ceremony.

Graduates preparing for the ceremony.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Forty five Legacy Christian Academy students became graduates May 31. Within the class, 41 of the graduates plan to attend two or four-year colleges while the remaining students will take a gap year to work or practice ministry.

The school’s senior choir.

Graduates honored with various awards.

Graduates honored with various awards.

Some students shared their testimony during the ceremony.

Graduates leading attendees in singing “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”