District to break ground on new school

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City School District officials will break ground on the upcoming Fairborn Primary School Friday, June 1.

The ceremony will take place beginning 9:30 a.m. at the current Fairborn Primary School, 4 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, near the playground on the west side of the building. The public is invited to attend.

Parking will be available on the west side of the building. Volunteers will be on-hand to assist. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will instead be held at Fairborn High School, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

The new building is expected to be separated into wings, or “classroom communities” with one centralized space. Each classroom community will have multiple small group rooms between paired classrooms, according to school officials.

The current building requires an individual to walk one-fourth of one mile to navigate the entire space.

There will be three K-2 learning communities on the first floor and three classroom communities on the second floor that will include similarly sized classrooms to allow growth and flexibility for students. The K-2 communities will also be centrally located to restrooms, music and art rooms, the commons and gymnasium, which will double as a tornado shelter.

Each community will include its own extended learning space that will be centrally located to the classrooms to allow multiple purposes and flexibility. The designers aimed to include multi-functional spaces throughout the facility. There will also be a dedicated one-story PK wing.

To increase security, visitors will be required to first enter the new building through the front office. The entry way to the new FPS will include a wall that honors Fairborn history. Each classroom community is also aimed at being named after former Fairborn City School buildings complete with decorations of donated memorabilia. School officials asked community members to donate items of those kind at a recent school board meeting.

The new Fairborn Primary School building is set to be complete by 2020 next door to the current FPS building. As the new FPS building is being constructed, the new Fairborn Intermediate School will be in-process of being designed. When the new FPS building is completed, FPS students will move in while FIS students move into the former FPS building. The current FIS building will be demolished to make room for the new FIS building.

Submitted graphic A design of the new Fairborn Primary School building. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/05/web1_fpsinitialdesign-copy.jpg Submitted graphic A design of the new Fairborn Primary School building.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

