Crevistons celebrating 50th

XENIA — Gary and Sharon (Lewis) Creviston are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Sept. 19.

The couple was married in 1970 at the Mentone First Baptist Church in Mentone, Ind.

Gary spent 37 years in education and retired as a principal in Beavercreek City Schools. Sharon was an art teacher and was a charter member and vice-president of Carnegie Historic Society for many years as well as a member of the Xenia Board for Recreation, Arts & Culture for many years.

They have three daughters: Rachel and Simon Ibrahimy of Washington, D.C., Miranda and Marc Motter of Worthington, and Gennifer and Troy Eaton of Walnut Creek. They have four grandchildren: Emily Grace and Samuel Motter, Kara and Brandon Murphy, and Taylor and Lindsey Eaton.

Gary and Sharon will celebrate with a family dinner at the Golden Lamb and then a family trip later this year.