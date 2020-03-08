Entertainment Digest

Extended museum hours

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will provide an option to visit during the evening on the first Thursday of each month. During these select evenings from 5-8 p.m., the museum will also offer the public an opportunity to get an up-close look at a different aircraft from the collection each month.

On the evening of March 5, the museum will open the cockpit of the F-100F and invite visitors to learn more about the aircraft from museum volunteer Col. (Ret.) Jack Wilson, a former pilot, flight instructor and aircraft Commander, who has flown the F-100C and F-100D, as well as the F-4 and F-101.

Fairborn Area Historical Society presentation

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will present a presentation highlighting the history of the Miami Valley Military History Museum. It is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

Air Force Marathon

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 23rd Annual Air Force Marathon weekend will begin Thursday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept. 21.

Events will begin Thursday, Sept. 19 with the Sports and Fitness Expo, held through Friday, Sept. 20 at the Wright State University Nutter Center. Breakfast of Champions will take place 8-10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20; the Gourmet Pasta Dinner is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

The Tailwind Trot and 5K race will begin 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively Friday, Sept. 20. The 10K race will take place 6:30 a.m. followed by the full and half marathons at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. For more information about the Air Force Marathon, visit www.usafmarathon.com.

XACT Art Gallery open

XENIA — The Xenia art gallery at Xenia Area Community Theater is open 12-4 p.m. Thursdays, 12-6 p.m. Fridays and 12-4 p.m. Saturdays at 45 E. Second Street. The gallery features a variety of paintings, wood workings, homemade greeting cards, jewelry and crafts for sale. Drawing and painting classes are available as well.

Trivia with a twist

BEAVERCREEK — Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar will host “Trivia with a Twist” 7 p.m. every Wednesday, 2776 Centre Drive. Participants can see fun, energetic hosts for games, prizes and challenging trivia.

Send entertainment items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send entertainment items to editor@xeniagazette.com.