Entertainment Digest

The Last Waltz

DAYTON — The Last Waltz is coming to the Schuster. Maestro Neal Gittleman, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, and thirty local musicians will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at the Schuster Center, 1 West Second Street, Dayton. Tickets are available online at daytonperformingarts.org or through the box office at 888-228-3630.

Hypnotist at Funny Bone

DAYTON — Hypnotist Rich Guzzi will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 at the Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 88 Plum Street Suite 200 at The Greene, Dayton. Arrival time is 6:45 p.m. 18 years and older. Tickets can be purchased at funnybone.com/venues/dayton.

Breakfast with Santa

FAIRBORN – The Grand Ballroom at Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the 5th consecutive year when Breakfast with Santa returns 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

Beyond meeting The Jolly Old Elf, little ones can test their craft skills by making reindeer food, decorating cookies/brownies/Rice Krispy treats, or creating different types of ornaments. Santa will also give all children a special gift to guests who bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food pantry, or a gently used or new book for Project Read, will be entered into a gift basket raffle.

Santa will meet with children from 10 a.m. to noon to take Christmas wish lists and complimentary photos. Breakfast with Santa costs $13 for adults, $10 for military, $10 for seniors, $8 for kids 6-12 years old, and free for kids 5 and under. Visit www.holidayinn.com/fairbornoh or call 937-426-7800 for room info.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

DAYTON — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will present “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at Wright State University Nutter Center. Tickets range from $40-$79.50 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. Doors are scheduled to open approximately 90 minutes before each show.

Annual doll tea

DAYTON — Young ladies, along with their mothers, sisters, grandmothers, and aunts are invited to attend the annual Doll Tea 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at The Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St.

Bring a favorite doll and join for tea food and delicacies, door prizes, table favors, and the Doll Parade. Cost is $10 for girls (up to 12) and $20 for adults. Call for reservations at 937-228-1124. There will be a 1840’s Victorian home and all the dolls.

Xenia Chamber Holiday Party

XENIA — Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday party 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 at Orchard Lane Banquet Center, 2185 State Route 235, Xenia.

Gingerbread decorating

BEAVERCREEK — Gingerbread decorating will take place 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop, 1275 N. Fairfield Road.

Bring the whole family to decorate your own gingerbread creation. Gingerbread houses will be provided, along with candy for decoration. Festive attire welcome. Cost is $25 per family. Go to www.onceuponathymebookshop.com/event/ for more information.

Christmas cookie exchange

BEAVERCREEK — Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop is hosting a Christmas cookie exchange 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 1275 N. Fairfield Road.

Enjoy seasonal beverages, trade recipes, try new cookies from the cookie bar and take home new creations. Prizes will be awarded for the Prettiest Cookie, Best Tasting Cookie, Most Unique Cookie, Best Holiday Outfit, Most Amazing Cookie Display. Go to www.onceuponathymebookshop.com/event for more information. Cost $10 per person.

YS Chamber Celebration

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce’s holiday celebration will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wedesday, Dec. 12 at Yellow Springs Brewery, 305 Walnut Street, Yellow Springs.

The Littlest Angel

​DAYTON — Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will put on a dance imagination of the classic Christmas children’s book, “The Littlest Angel,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14; 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at the University of Dayton, Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park Drive. Tickets can be purchased online at dcdc.org.

Trivia with a twist

BEAVERCREEK — Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar will host “Trivia with a Twist” 7 p.m. every Friday, 2776 Centre Drive. Participants can see fun, energetic hosts for games, prizes and challenging trivia.

Send entertainment items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

