Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Selfie scavenger hunts

All are invited to join this GCP&T selfie scavenger hunt while learning more about the 2,600 acres of parkland managed by the agency. In October, a list of things and places located at Sara Lee Arnovitz Preserve, 350 Kinsey Road, Xenia, will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters. Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item. Participants should post the photographs to their own Facebook site and tag GCP&T.

Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road The program is free.

Morning milers

GCP&T and Trail Sentinels will host a series of “Morning Miler” rides on Saturdays with all rides beginning at 9 a.m. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Schedule: Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles. Staging locations will be held at Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek; and Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave., Xenia.

Covered bridges

GCP&T will host a tour of the covered bridges of southeastern Ohio 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, meeting at (and returning to) the Narrows Reserve. Participants will discover the covered bridges and scenic vistas of southeastern Ohio while learning more about the architecture and history of the bridges. A stop for lunch is included in the registration. Cost is $25 with lunch included in the price of registration. Deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 15.