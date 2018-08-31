Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

August selfie scavenger hunts

All are invited to join this GCP&T selfie scavenger hunt while learning more about the 2,600 acres of parkland managed by the agency. In August, a list of things and places located at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia, will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters. In September, the list will include things and places located at the Creekside Reserve, Access at Beavercreek Community Park, 801 Factory Rd., Beavercreek. Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item. Participants should post the photographs to their own Facebook site and tag GCP&T. Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The program is free.

Morning Milers

GCP&T and Trail Sentinels will host a series of “Morning Miler” rides on Saturdays with all rides beginning at 9 a.m. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Schedule: Sept. 1, Xenia Station towards Jamestown, 20 miles; Sept. 15, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 30 miles; Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles. Staging locations will be held at Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek; and Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave., Xenia.

Farmers’ market

The GCP&T Farmer’s Market is held 2-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road, Beavercreek and offers local growers space at no cost to provide locally-grown products to patrons. In its first year, the market has grown each month and features varying vendors ranging from produce, maple syrup, baked goods, woodcrafts, soap, jams and much more. Vendors are still being accepted for the September and October markets. Vendor application can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440/info@gcparkstrails.com.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular monthly board meeting 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, vice-chairman; and Michelle Jenkins.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday until Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.

FLAT Fund available

Families who may need financial assistance to participate in GCP&T programs may consider the Family Leisure Assistance Trust or FLAT Fund that was established in 1981 through donations. The fund is designed to assist youth to participate in leisure activities who are financially unable to do so based on family income. Each family who qualifies may receive up to $100 in assistance to cover the cost of registration for a summer camp or other youth program. Donations to the FLAT Fund can be made at any time by an individual, business or organization.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2018 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.