Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Morning Milers

GCP&T and Trail Sentinels will host a series of “Morning Miler” rides on Saturdays with all rides beginning at 9 a.m. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Schedule: Aug. 18, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 26 miles; Sept. 1, Xenia Station towards Jamestown, 20 miles; Sept. 15, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 30 miles; Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles. Staging locations will be held at Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek; and Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave., Xenia.

Farmers’ Market

GCP&T is hosting its Farmers’ Market 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek. GCP&T will continue to accept vendors for the farmers’ market with all participants provided an approximate 10-by-10-foot space at no cost. The market will be open until October. Ample and convenient parking is located at the park site. Vendors can include those with locally-grown fruit, vegetable, meat, coffee, honey, baked goods, eggs and other products. Applications for the GCP&T Farmers’ Market can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can be also be picked up at the park agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia.

Master Gardeners meeting

OSU Extension Greene County and its Master Gardener Program invites the general public to attend its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at GCP&T James Ranch Park, 177 Fairgrounds Rd., Xenia. A soil health workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m., with tours of the display gardens. Following the workshop, a presentation on the history of James Ranch Park will be shared. The Master Gardeners business meeting will follow. The meeting is free and open to anyone seeking advice about their lawn and garden as well as wanting to learn more about the Greene County Master Gardener program. Dinner will be provided with reservations required by Thursday, Aug. 9. For more information or to register, email corboy.3@osu.edu or hupman.5@osu.edu or call 937-372-9971.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday until Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.

FLAT Fund available

Families who may need financial assistance to participate in GCP&T programs may consider the Family Leisure Assistance Trust or FLAT Fund that was established in 1981 through donations. The fund is designed to assist youth to participate in leisure activities who are financially unable to do so based on family income. Each family who qualifies may receive up to $100 in assistance to cover the cost of registration for a summer camp or other youth program. Donations to the FLAT Fund can be made at any time by an individual, business or organization.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular monthly board meeting 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, vice-chairman; and Michelle Jenkins.