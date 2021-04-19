CBC blood drive at Youngs Dairy April 22

YELLOW SPRINGS —

Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm will be hosting a community blood drive from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. onThursday, April 22 at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Stop Waiting, Start Giving” t-shirt. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBC has ended collection of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma and is encouraging former CCP donors and others to donate whole blood, double red blood cells, or platelets. Call (937) 461-3220 for more information on what donation may be best for you.

Many necessary pandemic precautions remain in place and continue to impact blood collection, along with the traditional challenges of spring travel and more outdoor activities.

CBC has declared 2021 “Blood Donor Year” and is challenging eligible members of the community to give blood at least three times this year.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE.