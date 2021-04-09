Village Artisans “Spring Forward” gallery show

YELLOW SPRINGS — In spite of the continued pandemic concerns and political strife, artists continue to look forward to a brighter tomorrow and appreciate the joy and beauty springtime brings today. Winter was long and cold this year and the artists at the Village Artisans invite you on a colorful journey along as they “Spring Forward” into their next Members show. The show will be on display in their Lobby Gallery, April 17 through June 3 during regular gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Village Artisans is a cooperative art gallery in Yellow Springs featuring locally-made, affordable hand-crafted jewelry, woodworking, pottery, photography, paintings, printmaking, fiber, glass, and mixed media art. The Village Artisans Gallery is located at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs.