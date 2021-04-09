Posted on by

Village Artisans “Spring Forward” gallery show


“Standing Out In The Field”, mixed media, by Theresa Mayer

“ Morning Glories For Georgia”, quilted fiber, by Pam Geisel


“Hepatica Blooms”, watercolor, by Libby Rudolph


“Colors of Spring”, pastel painting, by Melanie Morrett


“Pinks For Mother’s Day”, quilted fiber, by Carol Culbertson


YELLOW SPRINGS — In spite of the continued pandemic concerns and political strife, artists continue to look forward to a brighter tomorrow and appreciate the joy and beauty springtime brings today. Winter was long and cold this year and the artists at the Village Artisans invite you on a colorful journey along as they “Spring Forward” into their next Members show. The show will be on display in their Lobby Gallery, April 17 through June 3 during regular gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Village Artisans is a cooperative art gallery in Yellow Springs featuring locally-made, affordable hand-crafted jewelry, woodworking, pottery, photography, paintings, printmaking, fiber, glass, and mixed media art. The Village Artisans Gallery is located at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs.

