Police Reports

April 2
12:30 a.m. — Domestic violence in the 200 block of Maple Terrace
12:46 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue
1:18 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 200 block of Orville Street
1:31 a.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road
2:48 a.m. — Unwanted subject in the 800 block of North Broad Street
4:56 a.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 2200 block of Pinnacle Court
6:40 a.m. — Unwanted subject in the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue
8:18 a.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
9:25 a.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
9:33 a.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 40 block of Thornton Drive
10:21 a.m. — Disturbance in the 40 block of South Broad Street
10:30 a.m. — Warrant in the 300 block of Buckeye Street
10:32 a.m. — Harassment in the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue
11:14 a.m. — Warrant in the 300 block of West Garland Avenue
11:19 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Cozad Drive
11:26 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Blanch Street
11:41 a.m. — Warrant in the 10 block of Lindway Drive
12:03 a.m. — Neighbor problem in the 200 block of Orville Street
12:08 p.m. — Deliver message in the 1500 block of Miami Avenue
12:09 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 2300 block of Barnard Drive
12:32 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 70 block of Lee Court
1:07 p.m. — Disturbance in the 1700 block of Arlin Place
1:13 p.m. — Warrant in the 300 block of Wayne Drive
1:41 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 200 block of Carpenter Drive
1:45 p.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of Brown Avenue
1:49 p.m. — Child endangering in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
3:14 p.m. — Trespassing in the 700 block of Schwerman Drive
3:33 p.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Loretta Avenue
3:40 p.m. — Warrant in the 2200 block of Chapel Drive
3:57 p.m. — Harassment in the 400 block of Sycamore Drive
4:21 p.m. — Disturbance in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue
5:30 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the 20 block of I-675 North
5:37 p.m. — Theft in the 400 block of Sycamore Drive
5:37 p.m. — Criminal damaging in the 700 block of Black Lane
5:47 p.m. — Unwanted subject in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue
7:19 p.m. — Found property in the 900 block of Handfield Court
8:01 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 800 block of North Broad Street
8:07 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the block of Harvard Avenue and Ironwood Drive
8:27 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the block of Alisha Lane and Heather Lane
8:38 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 600 block of Nakota Drive
9:05 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the block of Rapids Drive and Waterford Boulevard
9:17 p.m. — Criminal damaging in the 200 block of Maple Terrace
9:35 p.m. — Warrant in the 3100 block of Presidential Drive
10:17 p.m. — Intoxicated subject in the 2 block of East Dayton Drive
11:19 p.m. — Property damage crash in the block of South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive
11:54 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway