Police Reports

April 2

12:30 a.m. — Domestic violence in the 200 block of Maple Terrace

12:46 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue

1:18 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 200 block of Orville Street

1:31 a.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

2:48 a.m. — Unwanted subject in the 800 block of North Broad Street

4:56 a.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 2200 block of Pinnacle Court

6:40 a.m. — Unwanted subject in the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue

8:18 a.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

9:25 a.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

9:33 a.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 40 block of Thornton Drive

10:21 a.m. — Disturbance in the 40 block of South Broad Street

10:30 a.m. — Warrant in the 300 block of Buckeye Street

10:32 a.m. — Harassment in the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue

11:14 a.m. — Warrant in the 300 block of West Garland Avenue

11:19 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Cozad Drive

11:26 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Blanch Street

11:41 a.m. — Warrant in the 10 block of Lindway Drive

12:03 a.m. — Neighbor problem in the 200 block of Orville Street

12:08 p.m. — Deliver message in the 1500 block of Miami Avenue

12:09 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 2300 block of Barnard Drive

12:32 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 70 block of Lee Court

1:07 p.m. — Disturbance in the 1700 block of Arlin Place

1:13 p.m. — Warrant in the 300 block of Wayne Drive

1:41 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 200 block of Carpenter Drive

1:45 p.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of Brown Avenue

1:49 p.m. — Child endangering in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

3:14 p.m. — Trespassing in the 700 block of Schwerman Drive

3:33 p.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Loretta Avenue

3:40 p.m. — Warrant in the 2200 block of Chapel Drive

3:57 p.m. — Harassment in the 400 block of Sycamore Drive

4:21 p.m. — Disturbance in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue

5:30 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the 20 block of I-675 North

5:37 p.m. — Theft in the 400 block of Sycamore Drive

5:37 p.m. — Criminal damaging in the 700 block of Black Lane

5:47 p.m. — Unwanted subject in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue

7:19 p.m. — Found property in the 900 block of Handfield Court

8:01 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 800 block of North Broad Street

8:07 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the block of Harvard Avenue and Ironwood Drive

8:27 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the block of Alisha Lane and Heather Lane

8:38 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 600 block of Nakota Drive

9:05 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the block of Rapids Drive and Waterford Boulevard

9:17 p.m. — Criminal damaging in the 200 block of Maple Terrace

9:35 p.m. — Warrant in the 3100 block of Presidential Drive

10:17 p.m. — Intoxicated subject in the 2 block of East Dayton Drive

11:19 p.m. — Property damage crash in the block of South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive

11:54 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway