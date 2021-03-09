CBC blood drive locations for March

FAIRBORN — Celebrate St. Patrick’s season by helping save lives. Donate at the Mary Help of Christians Parish community blood drive Saturday, March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Parish Center, 954 North Maple St., Fairborn.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the St. Pat’s “Donor Shenanigans” t-shirt plus free COVID-19 antibody testing. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Type O positive blood is in high demand and CBC has a continuous need for type O positive donors.

Additionally, the Wright State University Nutter Center will host a COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma drive Tuesday, March 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Berry Room, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn.

It is open only to qualified donors eligible to give COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) for the treatment of seriously ill coronavirus patients.

The CBC is encouraging those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate CCP. Antibodies in your plasma may help COVID patients recover. Learn more about donating CCP and register at ccp.givingblood.org and make an appointment at (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in making a regular blood donation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. CCP donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating. To confirm your eligibility email canidonate@givingblood.org or call (937) 461-3220.