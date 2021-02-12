Coronavirus cancels Knights of Columbus events for 2021

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Council 3724 of the Knights of Columbus have cancelled several of their yearly events for 2021. The Grand Knight & Council Officers voted to cancel several events due to the COVID-19 virus & the Ohio limitations on mass gatherings.

The cancellations include the annual Ladies’ Night Dinner, held the Saturday before Mother’s Day, the Knight of the Year Dinner, held the evening before Father’s Day, and the Blue Coat Awards.

Typically during the Blue Coat Awards, the Council hosts a dinner to recognize the first responders and outstanding citizens in the surrounding community. This year, however, the dinner has once again been cancelled.

“Your support of our Community Blue Coat Awards for many years is greatly appreciated,” said past Grand Knight John Wolfe. “We do hope that we can resume the Blue Coat Awards event in 2022.”