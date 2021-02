The Fairborn High School Leo Club will be holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on March 1st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fundraiser is located at Giovanni’s at 215 Main Street in Fairborn. Tickets are $10 per person, and the fundraiser is drive thru only. Giovanni’s gift cards can be pre-ordered to use at a later date by contacting Robert Borger, FHS Leo Club advisor at 937-856-6945.

Dinner includes main dish of spaghetti with or without meat sauce, salad, and Italian homemade breadsticks.