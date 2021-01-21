Police reports

January 15

1:10 a.m. — Disturbance in the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive

2:37 a.m. —Disturbance in the 100 block of Loretta Avenue

2:44 a.m. — Unwanted subject in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue

3:21 a.m. — Business or bank alarm in the 2300 block of Commerce Center Boulevard

3:56 a.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

6:50 a.m. — Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

8:20 a.m. —Domestic dispute in the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road

9:54 a.m. — Welfare check in the 100 block of South Street

9:57 a.m. — Peace officer in the 800 block of North Broad Street

11:26 a.m. — Peace officer in the 800 block of North Broad Street

11:53 a.m. — Theft in the 600 block of North Broad Street

12:13 p.m. — Recovered stolen property in the block of Wayne Drive and Swigart Drive

12:20 p.m. — Overdose in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue

1:55 p.m. — Warrant in the 30 block of South Pleasant Avenue

2:09 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

2:44 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

2:56 p.m. — Theft in the 100 block of Sunburst Drive

2:58 p.m. — Welfare check in the 1500 block of Miami Avenue

3:02 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of Orville Street

3:19 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Princeton Avenue

3:24 p.m. — Welfare check in the 70 block of Marchmont Drive

3:29 p.m. — Peace officer in the 300 block of Gilbert Avenue

3:41 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of Forest Street

4:14 p.m. — Criminal damaging in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue

4:35 p.m. — Disturbance in the 2500 block of Paramount Place

4:36 p.m. —Assist in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue

4:37 p.m. — Panic alarm in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue

6:13 p.m. — Assist in the 30 block of North Haven Drive

6:36 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 1100 block of South Central Avenue

6:46 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue

8:34 p.m. — Dead body in the 10 block of Garland Avenue

9:23 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

9:31 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Reese Drive

11:01 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

11:17 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 1600 block of Sierra Vista Way