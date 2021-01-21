Police reports

January 15
1:10 a.m. — Disturbance in the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive
2:37 a.m. —Disturbance in the 100 block of Loretta Avenue
2:44 a.m. — Unwanted subject in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue
3:21 a.m. — Business or bank alarm in the 2300 block of Commerce Center Boulevard
3:56 a.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road
6:50 a.m. — Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
8:20 a.m. —Domestic dispute in the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road
9:54 a.m. — Welfare check in the 100 block of South Street
9:57 a.m. — Peace officer in the 800 block of North Broad Street
11:26 a.m. — Peace officer in the 800 block of North Broad Street
11:53 a.m. — Theft in the 600 block of North Broad Street
12:13 p.m. — Recovered stolen property in the block of Wayne Drive and Swigart Drive
12:20 p.m. — Overdose in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue
1:55 p.m. — Warrant in the 30 block of South Pleasant Avenue
2:09 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
2:44 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road
2:56 p.m. — Theft in the 100 block of Sunburst Drive
2:58 p.m. — Welfare check in the 1500 block of Miami Avenue
3:02 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of Orville Street
3:19 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Princeton Avenue
3:24 p.m. — Welfare check in the 70 block of Marchmont Drive
3:29 p.m. — Peace officer in the 300 block of Gilbert Avenue
3:41 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of Forest Street
4:14 p.m. — Criminal damaging in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue
4:35 p.m. — Disturbance in the 2500 block of Paramount Place
4:36 p.m. —Assist in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue
4:37 p.m. — Panic alarm in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue
6:13 p.m. — Assist in the 30 block of North Haven Drive
6:36 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 1100 block of South Central Avenue
6:46 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue
8:34 p.m. — Dead body in the 10 block of Garland Avenue
9:23 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
9:31 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Reese Drive
11:01 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road
11:17 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 1600 block of Sierra Vista Way