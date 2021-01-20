Baker Middle School names Students of the Month

FAIRBORN — The Baker Middle School Students of the Month were honored virtually on Jan. 15. These students follow the school-wide PBIS program, where students are honored for exhibiting the traits outlined in the “ROCKS” acronym: Respectful, Ownership, Consideration, Knowledge, Success.

Eighth grade: Nathan Noble, Zachary Williams, Lily Hensley, Riley Lynn, Devin Wiggins, Juell Henson, Austin Lewis, Hannah Flores, Casey Ondick, Madisyn Kirby, Ayla Jamison, Star Cash, Tyler Owens, Teagan Babaniss, Candace Lambert, Maggie Kinman, and Ainsley Gier.

Seventh grade: Mackenzie Roland, Reece Yeary, Kiersten McCarthy, Bryn Meleason, Kyair Smith, Soleil Thomas, Elizabeth Ascuntar, Kristen Hildebrecht, Matthew Wardle, Alex Small, Ryan Browning, and CJ Jones.

Sixth grade: Lindsay Cummins, Colby Chhy, Ariah Anderson, Tyler Torres, Jakob Long, Aubrey Jones, Owen Cook, Gwenith Poling, Gabe Kunkle, Aimee Nipp, and Da’Nia Brown.

Baker Middle School Students of the Month are honored virtually. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_IMG_3912_edited.jpg Baker Middle School Students of the Month are honored virtually.

This list was provided by Fairborn City Schools.

This list was provided by Fairborn City Schools.