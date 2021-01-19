MLK Day 2021 in photos

Members of the World House Choir offer musical accompaniment to singers in their rendition of “We Shall not be Moved.”
Yellow Springs recognized Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a peace walk.
Alexis McGilvery presents her poem entitled “Building on my Chest” during Yellow Springs’ virtual MLK Day events.
Yellow Springs marchers began their route at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, with about 200 people attending.
