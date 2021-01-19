Posted on by

MLK Day 2021 in photos


Members of the World House Choir offer musical accompaniment to singers in their rendition of “We Shall not be Moved.”

Members of the World House Choir offer musical accompaniment to singers in their rendition of “We Shall not be Moved.”


Screenshot

Yellow Springs recognized Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a peace walk.


Charles Caperton | Greene County News

Alexis McGilvery presents her poem entitled “Building on my Chest” during Yellow Springs’ virtual MLK Day events.


Screenshot

Yellow Springs marchers began their route at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, with about 200 people attending.


Charles Caperton | Greene County News

Members of the World House Choir offer musical accompaniment to singers in their rendition of “We Shall not be Moved.”

Yellow Springs recognized Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a peace walk.

Alexis McGilvery presents her poem entitled “Building on my Chest” during Yellow Springs’ virtual MLK Day events.

Yellow Springs marchers began their route at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, with about 200 people attending.

Members of the World House Choir offer musical accompaniment to singers in their rendition of “We Shall not be Moved.”
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_WHCMLK2.jpgMembers of the World House Choir offer musical accompaniment to singers in their rendition of “We Shall not be Moved.” Screenshot

Yellow Springs recognized Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a peace walk.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_YellosSpgsMLKday_02.jpgYellow Springs recognized Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a peace walk. Charles Caperton | Greene County News

Alexis McGilvery presents her poem entitled “Building on my Chest” during Yellow Springs’ virtual MLK Day events.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_MLKpoem.jpgAlexis McGilvery presents her poem entitled “Building on my Chest” during Yellow Springs’ virtual MLK Day events. Screenshot

Yellow Springs marchers began their route at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, with about 200 people attending.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/web1_YellosSpgsMLKday_04.jpgYellow Springs marchers began their route at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, with about 200 people attending. Charles Caperton | Greene County News