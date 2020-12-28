GoFundMe set up for victims of weekend fire

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn man has set up a GoFundMe for two victims of a house fire that occurred last weekend. Residents Iva Cropper and Betty Jennings lost their home and the majority of their belongings in a Friday house fire.

David Bogrees opened the fund-raiser on Thursday, after being in contact with the two ladies.

“It’s a terrible thing to happen to someone right before Christmas,” Bogrees said.

Cropper is the sole caregiver for Jennings, her elderly mother. Jennings suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is currently battling late-stage lung cancer. The two are currently staying with friends in Dayton, along with their two dogs.

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-fire-super-fund-for-betty. The fund-raising goal is $9,000.