Fairborn High School students inducted into National Honors Society

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School recently inducted students into its chapter of the National Honors Society. Students in grades 10-12 must have a cumulative 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale, be active in service and leadership roles, and be of good character.

The 2020 Fairborn High School Chapter of National Honor Society inductees are: Grace Akers; Taylor Bandura; Keiana Briscoe; Olivia Cook; India Crenshaw; Danny Curns; Brooklyn Dalton; Alexander Fahl; Kayla Gay; Ajayla Gilliam; Sophia Lewis; Ayden Locke; Trevor Martin; Colin Mixon; Katirina Nelms; Jenna Owen; Abigail Owens; Ashlynn Phillips; Mackenzie Phillips; Caylie Scarberry; Bryanna Sempier; Karl Slader; Macy Smith; Skylynn Spellman; Samuel Steck; Erin Thomas; William Thomas; Jesirae Yarbrough; and Winnie Zheng.

This list was provided by Fairborn City Schools.

