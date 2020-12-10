CBC: 12 Days of Christmas Blood Drive

DAYTON — Blood donors can “Give Local and Save Local” this holiday season by supporting the Community Blood Center “12 Days of Christmas Blood Drive” Friday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 26 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC during the “12 Days of Christmas” campaign will receive a Kroger $10 gift card, the new “Holiday Hero” face mask and the December “Hometown Hero – Give Local, Save Local” long-sleeve T-shirt.

The traditional challenges of the holidays season and the arrival of winter are far greater this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in coronavirus cases has resulted in multiple businesses and high school blood drive cancellations. Blood drives that have remained on schedule are operating at reduced capacity.

Donate COVID-19 Plasma on Sundays: The surge in coronavirus hospitalizations has created peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) for the immediate treatment of critically ill patients. In response, CBC is now scheduling CCP donations on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St.

All registered CCP donors receive Kroger $25 gift card and the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt. Potential CCP donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 by the RNA swab test or antibody blood test and must be free of all symptoms for 14 days. First-time convalescent plasma donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or 937-461-3220. Previously donors can make an appointment using the same methods.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions should email canidonate@cbccts.org.