Police Reports

December 1
12:27 a.m. — Hit skip crash in the block of Skyhawk Court and East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
3:41 a.m. — Business or bank alarm in the 1100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
4:02 a.m. — Welfare check in the 110 block of West Routzong Drive
4:17 a.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Vine Street
4:34 a.m. — Juvenile Complaint in the 400 block of Madison Street
4:42 a.m. — Business or bank alarm in the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
7:10 a.m. — Hit skip crash in the block of South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
9:02 a.m. — Juvenile Complaint in the 30 block of Miller Avenue
9:17 a.m. — Missing person in the block of Wilson Avenue
10:04 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Xenia Drive
10:07 a.m. —Theft in the 1400 block of Cameron Drive
10:24 a.m. — Civil complaint in the 200 block of Redbank Drive
10:36 a.m. —Assist in the 30 block of Pleasant Avenue
10:55 a.m. —Animal complaint in the 300 block of Shade Drive
11:06 a.m. — Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
11:47 a.m. — Juvenile complaint in the block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road
12:05 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue
1:14 p.m. — Panic alarm in the 700 block of East Xenia Drive
2:07 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint in the 1100 block of Oakhill Avenue
2:09 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard
2:32 p.m. — Peace officer in the 100 block of Mann Avenue
3:12 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Buckeye Street
4:49 p.m. — Unwanted subject in the 300 block of Summit Court
4:49 p.m. — 911 hang up in the 2400 block of Trebein Road
5:32 p.m. — Bar check in the 300 block of East Dayton Drive
6:07 p.m. — Theft in the block of Wilson Court
6:16 p.m. — Panic alarm in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
6:35 p.m. — Property damage crash in the block of Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Cozad Drive
7:01 p.m. — Property damage crash in the 80 block of Jan Court
7:15 p.m. — Neighbor problem in the 200 block of Landmark Court
7:24 p.m. — Welfare check in the 500 block of Margaret Drive
7:44 p.m. — Unwanted subject in the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
8:15 p.m. — Assist in the 100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
8:36 p.m. — Civil complaint in the 200 block of Vine Street
8:38 p.m. — Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
8:44 p.m. — Child endangering in the 500 block of Wayne Drive
9:05 p.m. — Hit skip crash in the 20 block of Joyce Drive
9:25 p.m. — Bar check in the 500 block of North Broad Street
9:34 p.m. — Noise complaint in the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue
10:16 p.m. — Civil complaint in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Drive
10:56 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Madison Street
10:59 p.m. — Assist in the 2200 block of Trebein Road
11:02 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue
11:39 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 200 block of Landmark Court