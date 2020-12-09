Police Reports

December 1

12:27 a.m. — Hit skip crash in the block of Skyhawk Court and East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

3:41 a.m. — Business or bank alarm in the 1100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

4:02 a.m. — Welfare check in the 110 block of West Routzong Drive

4:17 a.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Vine Street

4:34 a.m. — Juvenile Complaint in the 400 block of Madison Street

4:42 a.m. — Business or bank alarm in the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

7:10 a.m. — Hit skip crash in the block of South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

9:02 a.m. — Juvenile Complaint in the 30 block of Miller Avenue

9:17 a.m. — Missing person in the block of Wilson Avenue

10:04 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Xenia Drive

10:07 a.m. —Theft in the 1400 block of Cameron Drive

10:24 a.m. — Civil complaint in the 200 block of Redbank Drive

10:36 a.m. —Assist in the 30 block of Pleasant Avenue

10:55 a.m. —Animal complaint in the 300 block of Shade Drive

11:06 a.m. — Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

11:47 a.m. — Juvenile complaint in the block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

12:05 p.m. — Welfare check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue

1:14 p.m. — Panic alarm in the 700 block of East Xenia Drive

2:07 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint in the 1100 block of Oakhill Avenue

2:09 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard

2:32 p.m. — Peace officer in the 100 block of Mann Avenue

3:12 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Buckeye Street

4:49 p.m. — Unwanted subject in the 300 block of Summit Court

4:49 p.m. — 911 hang up in the 2400 block of Trebein Road

5:32 p.m. — Bar check in the 300 block of East Dayton Drive

6:07 p.m. — Theft in the block of Wilson Court

6:16 p.m. — Panic alarm in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

6:35 p.m. — Property damage crash in the block of Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Cozad Drive

7:01 p.m. — Property damage crash in the 80 block of Jan Court

7:15 p.m. — Neighbor problem in the 200 block of Landmark Court

7:24 p.m. — Welfare check in the 500 block of Margaret Drive

7:44 p.m. — Unwanted subject in the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

8:15 p.m. — Assist in the 100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

8:36 p.m. — Civil complaint in the 200 block of Vine Street

8:38 p.m. — Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

8:44 p.m. — Child endangering in the 500 block of Wayne Drive

9:05 p.m. — Hit skip crash in the 20 block of Joyce Drive

9:25 p.m. — Bar check in the 500 block of North Broad Street

9:34 p.m. — Noise complaint in the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue

10:16 p.m. — Civil complaint in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Drive

10:56 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Madison Street

10:59 p.m. — Assist in the 2200 block of Trebein Road

11:02 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue

11:39 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 200 block of Landmark Court