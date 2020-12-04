Rumpke to be Fairborn waste service provider in 2021

FAIRBORN — Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new service provider for the City of Fairborn beginning in January 2021.

Under the new service agreement, Rumpke will provide weekly trash and weekly recycling collection to residents, including use of a Rumpke trash and recycling cart. Residents may also dispose of up to three bulk items per week. Residents will begin receiving their carts from Rumpke the week of Dec. 7 but should not use them until their first service day in 2021 as the current provider may not collect trash that is not in their container. The current provider will pick up the old carts after their final trash collection on Dec. 28. Customers are asked to leave the old carts at the curb until they are collected.

“Rumpke has served as the City of Fairborn’s commercial trash service provider for almost 20 years. We are excited to extend our partnership to include weekly residential service,” said Karen Hawkins, public works director for the City of Fairborn.

Residents have received information regarding their new service provider including their new service day. A reminder mailing will be sent later in December. Trash collection will now be conducted in a zoned fashion over a five-day period rather than a citywide Monday service. Residents’ trash will only be picked up on their assigned service day.

“We’re very excited to partner with the City of Fairborn,” said Jake Rumpke, Rumpke region vice president. “We will work closely with city officials to ensure residents receive exceptional service.”

Rumpke was named one of the 2020 U.S. Best Managed Companies. The award, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the best managed private companies in the country. Rumpke also received the gold level certification for its Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati Material Recovery Facilities from The US Glass Recycling Coalition. This designation acknowledges that Rumpke’s Material Recovery Facilities have reached the highest level of glass precleaning as outlined by the Glass Recycling Coalition application.

