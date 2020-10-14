Police Reports

Sept. 14
2:25 a.m. – disturbance in the 1200 block of North Broad Street
3:12 a.m. – suspicious person in the 600 block of Hidden Valley Court
4:45 a.m. – noise complaint in 30 block of Blossom Court
7:43 a.m – property damage crash in the block of Chapel Drive and Chadwick Place
8:10 a.m. – theft in the 800 block of Zapata Drive
8:40 a.m. – animal complaint in the block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Kauffman Avenue
9:33 a.m. – domestic violence in the 400 block of Florence Avenue
10:36 a.m. – assist in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
11:12 a.m. – criminal damaging of the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
11:19 a.m. – traffic complaint in the block of East Garland Avenue and Meadowlands Drive
11:42 a.m. – warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
12:13 p.m. – harassment in the 1200 block of Spangler Road
1:12 p.m. – assist in the 1100 block of Charleston Court
1:49 p.m. – noise complaint in the 40 block of Man Avenue
2:01 p.m. – assist in the 300 block of Wallace Drive
2:23 p.m. – assist in the 1700 block of Arlin Place
2:27 p.m. – warrant in the 500 block of the Middle Street
2:30 p.m. – warrant in the 100 block of Diana Lane
2:34 p.m. – welfare check in the 300 block of North Broad Street
2:36 p.m. – residential alarm in the 40 block of Joyce Drive
2:56 p.m. – warrant in the 200 block of West Dayton Drive
3:02 p.m. – assist in the 200 block of North Huron Court
3:21 p.m. – warrant in the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue
3:26 p.m. – miscellaneous incident in the 500 block of Van Tress Drive
4:05 p.m. – found property in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
4:17 p.m. – disturbance in the 1400 block of North Broad Street
4:33 p.m. – warrant in the 2200 block of Chapel Drive
4:33 p.m. – disturbance in the 200 block of North Huron Court
5:06 p.m. – suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive
5:31 p.m. – neighbor problem in the block of Galewood Drive
7:04 p.m. – suspicious person in the 30 Block of South Maple Avenue
7:21 p.m. – welfare check in the 300 block of Arms Drive
7:54 p.m. – traffic complaint in the 100 block of Erie Avenue
8:30 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Flintridge Drive
8:38 p.m. – welfare check in the 300 block of Grove Street
9:06 p.m. – traffic complaint in the block of Park Hills Drive and East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
9:32 p.m. – domestic violence in the 10 block of South Broad Street
9:38 p.m. – domestic dispute in the 400 block of Oaklawn Drive
10:21 p.m. – personal injury crash in the 1300 block of Ironwood Drive