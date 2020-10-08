Police Reports

September 8

12:52 a.m. – welfare check in the 300 block of West Garland Avenue

1:03 a.m. – intoxicated subject in the block of Middle Street and North 2nd Street

1:13 a.m. – suspicious person in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

1:26 a.m. – domestic violence in the 1100 block of South Maple Avenue

2:00 a.m. – suspicious person in the 100 block of North Central Avenue to

12 a.m. – business or bank alarm in the 2300 block of National Road

3:37 a.m. – burglary in the 2400 block of Fieldstone Circle

4:42 a.m. – business or Bank alarm in 1200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

6:20 a.m. – property damage crash in the 1100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

6:47 a.m. – juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Princeton Avenue

7:22 a.m. – traffic complaint in the 1100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

10:11 a.m. – theft in the 2500 block of Forest Street

10:25 a.m. – juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Cold Springs Court

10:43 a.m. – fraud or forgery in the 500 block of Sartell Drive

10:57 a.m. – assist in the 1200 block of Hemlock Drive

11:15 a.m. – littering or dumping in the 1200 block of North Broad Street

6:18 p.m. – residential alarm in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Drive

12:24 p.m. – miscellaneous incident in the 600 block of North Maple Avenue

12:48 p.m. – hit-skip crash in the 10 block of West Routzong Drive

12:59 p.m. – abandoned or junk vehicle at the 800 block of Winston Drive

1:34 p.m. – civil complaint in the 1700 block of Arlin Place

1:54 p.m. – hit-skip crash in the 600 block of Winston Street

2:30 p.m. – fraud of forgery in the 300 block of North Broad Street

3:02 p.m. – traffic complaint in the block of Beaver Valley Road and Old Yellow Springs Road

3:46 p.m. – animal complaint in the block of Harvard Drive and West Parkwood Drive

3:53 p.m. – weapons are shots fired in the block of i-675 North

4:08 p.m. – solicitor in the 700 block of Winston Drive

4:45 p.m. – harassment in the 1400 block of Vanderlyn Court

5:21 p.m. – personal injury crash in the block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Ironwood Drive

6:49 p.m. – assist in the 100 block of Pat Lane

6:51 p.m. – intoxicated subject in the 400 block of West Xenia Drive

7:31 p.m. – peace officer in the 1100 block of South Maple Avenue

7:38 p.m. – fraud and forgery in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

7:49 p.m. – welfare check in the 200 block of Vine Street

10:13 p.m. – noise complaint in the 100 block of West Funderburg Road

10:59 p.m. – suspicious person in the 1500 Block of Charterwoods Circle

11:06 p.m. – suspicious person in the 1300 block of Mapleridge Drive