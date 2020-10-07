Police Reports

Sept. 6
12:27 a.m. – traffic complaint in the block of E Dayton Yellow Springs Road and S Maple Avenue
12:39 a.m. – intoxicated subject in the block of Lake Drive and Zimmer Drive
1:34 a.m. – bar check in the 300 block of W Main Street
2:00 a.m. – 911 hang-up in the 300 block of W Dayton Yellow Springs Road
3:20 a.m. – disturbance in the 1100 block of Lexington Avenue
4:08 a.m. – miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue
4:54 a.m. – unwanted subject in the 2300 block of Fieldstone Circle
6:15 a.m. – miscellaneous incident in the block of N Central Avenue and W Main Street
8:49 a.m. – property damage crash in the 50 block of Lee Court
9:01 a.m. – civil complaint in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue
9:35 a.m. – intoxicated subject in the 300 block of S Central Avenue
10:24 a.m. – neighbor problem in the 1100 block of Harvard Avenue
11:42 a.m. – juvenile complaint in the 1700 block of Lowell Drive
1:29 p.m. – welfare check in the 2000 block of Beaver Valley Road
1:39 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 300 block of N Elm Street
2:56 p.m. – assist in the 1200 Block of S Central Avenue
3:26 p.m. – civil complaint in the 1100 block on Beach Street
3:40 p.m. – criminal damaging the 300 block of W Dayton Yellow Springs Road
3:44 p.m. – noise complaint in the 200 block of Orville Street
4:32 p.m. – neighbor problem in the 1200 block of Apple Street
4:36 p.m. – traffic complaint in the block of Kirkwood Drive and Rowland Drive
5:15 p.m. – open door or window in the 100 block of E Dayton Yellow Springs Road
5:49 p.m. – suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Kathy Drive
6:17 p.m. – domestic violence in the 3000 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
6:20 p.m. – disturbance in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue
6:58 p.m. – juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Lincoln Drive
7:13 p.m. – business or Bank alarm in the 2400 block of Faircreek Ridge Drive
7:17 p.m. – welfare check in the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
7:30 p.m. – assist in the 700 block of Cedar Drive
9:53 p.m. – intoxicated subject in the 200 block of Vine Street
10:22 p.m. – suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Vine Street
10:42 p.m. – noise complaint in the 100 block of W Funderburg Road
10:46 p.m. – disabled vehicle in the block of N Central Avenue and Schneider Drive
11:29 p.m. – hit-skip crash in the block of Oak Hill Avenue and Overlook Drive